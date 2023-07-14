Doja Cat Shocks Fans With Bloody Instagram Snaps

Doja Cat continues to shock fans with her unpredictable looks and antics. She’s now raised eyebrows with her latest post, where she sports a bloody nose, red eyes, and stickers on her face. Doja also warped her photos to appear as a two-headed figure.

On Wednesday (July 12), the Planet Her entertainer wore a rainbow crop top, white underwear and a messy blonde hair style as she placed Chanel and Dior stickers all over her face, with colorful gems on her fingernails. The photos got even more outlandish as photos depict the rapper with two heads and one body.

“blablablablab,”she unexplainably captioned the photos.

Dojo’s comment section immediately filled with a heap of backlash, as one person questioned, “What’s wrong with this girl?” As others vowed to unfollow her, one person admired her look saying, “I really hate that Black women get hated on for looking alternative, yet nobody bats an eye when white girls look the same.”

Other antics from Doja that found social media in an uproar this year included her dressing as Karl Lagerfield’s cat at the 2023 MET Gala, and adding some shocking ink to her body. A few months ago the “Woman” rhymer tattooed a “bat skeleton” on her back, which is linked to the ability to “hear spirits in some beliefs.”

As some fans deemed the ink as “beautiful,” others accused the rapper/singer of being a part of the “illuminati.” Doja also revealed an arm tattoo of the mythological figure Licenti this year, which she claimed is not “demonic,” but actually a “symbol of imperfection.”

More recently, the “Kiss Me More” singer added a spider spinning a web to her massive bat skelton tattoo. She showcased the additional ink on her Instagram on June 24.

On the music side, Doja released her music video for “Attention” last month before announcing The Scarlet Tour, which kicks off at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Halloween night.

The trek will also hit major cities including Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston and more before concluding in Chicago on Dec. 13.