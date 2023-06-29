Doja Cat Displays New Spider Tattoo In Topless Snaps

Doja Cat has some new ink that is now fully healed and ready to be seen.

The “Kiss Me More” singer has added a spider seemingly spinning a web to her back tattoo collection. She showcased the tatt on her Instagram over the weekend in a series of topless photos.

Above the intricate design is her skeletal bat tattoo, which symbolizes “death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” according to a message she wrote on May 4. The 27-year-old added, “They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

Nancy Mello, an animal communicator, psychic medium, and clairvoyant, told MindBodyGreen, “The spider symbolizes curiosity, wonder, and growth.” Maggie Wilson, animal symbolism coach, added, “The spider symbolizes creativity in the weaving of fate, [and] spider teaches you to maintain balance. It can be between past and future, physical, and spiritual.”

Doja Cat hasn’t shared the personal meaning behind her latest tattoo, but the new beginning she may be referring to is her upcoming tour.

The “Attention” star is set to embark on her first arena tour, starting on Halloween in San Francisco. She will be joined by Doechii for the first half and Ice Spice during the latter half of the 24-city trek.

The aforementioned record is the lead single from Doja’s forthcoming, untitled album. “I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to—Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, ’90s Hip-Hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward,” Doja Cat explained of the new LP, according to PEOPLE.