Doja Cat Ditches Twitter Verification, Says You Might Be A “Complete Loser” If You Pay For It

Doja Cat lost her verification and has choice words for people who still have theirs. On Wednesday (April 11), a fan noticed that the Grammy award-winner’s Twitter account was void of a blue check mark and quipped, “No blue tick? It’s over.”

The entertainer swiftly responded to the supporter, asserting that “only fans have blue ticks.” Doja then elaborated on her claim, further critiquing those who still have Twitter verification.

“Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Previously, the site’s verification rules were exclusively used for celebrities, companies, government entities, and media. Twitter’s verification was installed to prevent fraudulent activity across the site, with fake accounts spreading misinformation. However, under Elon Musk’s ownership, the blue check mark has become a service-based subscription, with users paying $8 a month to earn the credible icon.

According to the new regime, what is touted as Twitter Blue was created to “offer subscribers a way to enhance and customize their Twitter experience.”

Additionally, Twitter Blue accounts feature fewer ads on timelines, the ability to edit and alter published tweets, increasing tweet limits up to 10,000 characters per post, a folder for bookmarked tweets, custom app icons, NFT profile pictures, new app themes, SMS two-factor identity authentication, and more.

Elsewhere in Doja Cat news, the Planet Her musician announced that her next album would be a rap record.

On Saturday (April 8), she tweeted, “No more pop…I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t, so I will.”

“Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore,” the L.A. native said, responding to a fan on Twitter. “I don’t wanna make it. No more pop.”