Don Lemon Bids Farewell To CNN Primetime Show

Don Lemon’s primetime, self-titled CNN show has come to an end. After more than eight years, the late-night news anchor bid a farewell and “see you soon” to his viewers on the show’s last broadcast on Friday (Oct. 7).

“This is it, the final Don Lemon Tonight. It’s a bittersweet moment for me, but it’s not going to be a sad moment, I’m not going to be sad about it,” he said after sharing a montage of moments from the show’s history.

“I’m just going to miss working with all of the great people who really work their butts off every single day to put this show on the air. So tonight, this isn’t about me, this is about you guys who are in the control room and in this studio. This is about you.”

Lemon, 56, touched on the crucial moments during the show’s primetime airings. He added he wasn’t always perfect, but also revealed how draining that particular slot was on him.

“There are immense pressures that come with this job, and in particular, this time slot at 10 p.m., when people are going to bed. So sometimes, all I could do, I’m gonna be honest with you, is just smile and just get to the commercial break sometimes. Sometimes it was exhausting because some of the things that we discuss here are so personal and so consuming.

“So, I hope I made you proud, and I thank you for tuning in all these years, and I hope that you’re going to join me in the morning. So, I will simply say, goodnight, and I will see you soon,” he concluded.

Don Lemon Tonight, known initially as CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, arrived on April 14, 2014. The night show found the Baton Rouge native interviewing and commentating on timely hard news moments and stories, from the killing of Michael Brown to the riots on Capitol Hill.

Later this year, the journalist and anchor will join Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for CNN’s unnamed morning show. Its premiere date has yet to be announced, but it will replace New Day, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.