Donald And Stephen Glover To Write Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Lando’ For Disney+

Donald and Stephen Glover are set to write the Lando series for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the brothers will pen the show together in a new deal, inked before the writer’s strike began.

Disney first revealed that the Star Wars universe would expand in 2020 when it announced the Lando show. At the time, the project featured filmmaker Justin Simien attached to the elusive project with Donald Glover set to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian. Just before the pair signed on to become Lando’s scribes, Simien exited the Disney+ series, detailing he has “no idea what’s going on with it.” “I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a great show,” Simien told The Direct.

“It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to [pause] it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on with it.”

Actor Donald Glover and Stormtroopers attend a ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ party at the Carlton Beach following the film’s out of competition screening during the 71st International Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Beach on May 15, 2018 in Cannes, France. Jones/Getty Images for Disney

During a conversation with THR, Simien spoke about Disney allegedly keeping him in the dark about the series before he departed. “The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability,” he said.

“I haven’t investigated further, but I’m not an idiot. I’m not alone in that experience. But I can’t help but wonder, ‘Am I too Black? Am I too queer? And people just don’t want to say that?’ Because it seems like I develop things with these companies and they just never happen for reasons unknown.”

Meanwhile, Glover has ramped up his excitement for the project recently. Glover spoke to GQ in April 2023 about reprising his role as Calrissian, whom he first portrayed in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I’m not interested in doing anything that is going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I would much rather spend time with people I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say.”

The iconic Billy Dee Williams first played the character in the classic Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back and returned in Return of the Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.