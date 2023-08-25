Donald Trump Becomes First Former President To Get Mugshot Taken

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump was booked on 13 charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Trump and 18 others facing felony charges have been ordered to turn themselves in to the Fulton County Jail by August 25.

Donald Trump has made history by becoming the first president to have his mugshot taken. On Thursday night (Aug. 24), CNN released Trump’s official mugshot after he was taken into Fulton County jail.

The outlet reports that Trump was registered at the facility as inmate No. P01135809. The former president was booked at around 7:30 PM to the Fulton County jail, and he was released in 20 minutes after posting a $200,000 bond. As he exited the jail, Trump spoke out against his arrest, denying all wrongdoing.

“This is a very sad day for America,” the contentious politician disputed. “I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election. What has taken place here was a travesty of justice. What they’re doing is election interference. There’s never been anything like it in our country before… aWe did nothing wrong at all. We have every right, every single right, to challenge an election we think is dishonest.”

BREAKING: Fulton County releases a mug shot following former President Donald Trump's fourth arrest this year

The 45th American president recently fired his lawyer before surrendering to Atlanta authorities. Drew Findling, who has been tied to Gucci Mane and Offset in legal battles, was fired on Thursday (Aug. 24). Trump immediately hired Steve Sadow after being indicted by a Fulton grand jury on 13 felony counts.

Sadow recently helped secure Gunna’s freedom in his YSL RICO case. In an official press release, Steve talked about his new gig, declaring Trump is innocent of all charges.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow asserted. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him… We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty.”

JUST IN: President Trump makes first statement after being arrested in Georgia.

“Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”

The businessman has been charged with racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings. His charges stemmed from his alleged plot to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Trump’s Georgia indictment is the fourth criminal case filed against him in 2023. The criminal case also targets the Republican presidential candidate’s allies. Georgia’s indictment accuses his 19 cohorts of interfering with the election after the November 2020 vote. Co-defendants include Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s former White House chief of staff.