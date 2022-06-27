Donell Jones Would Do A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Joe: “He’s Worthy”

As more R&B acts are jumping into the Verzuz ring for a musical spar, Donell Jones is the latest singer to issue a challenge to his worthy competitor.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday (June 26), Donell Jones spoke candidly about his thoughts on Verzuz and who he feels would be the best matchup for him in a hypothetical showdown. The “Where I Wanna Be” singer expressed that Joe would be the only artist that he’d be willing to pair up with. Jones explained his reasoning for picking Joe by simply saying, “the truth is, he is worthy.”

“Let’s talk about Verzuz. It’s only one person that I want to see. They gotta have uptempos. They gotta have ballads, they gotta have the whole sh*t. And it’s only one person that I want to see [and] that’s Joe,” Donell Jones said after immediately sighing during his Instagram video. “The truth is that he’s worthy, so worthy.”

Donell Jones attends Floyd Mayweather’s birthday bash at The Gabriel Miami South Beach on February 24, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown/Getty Images

In addition to their similar skill set and range of catalogs, the crooner also expressed there wouldn’t be any hostility between the two artists if they were to take their talents to the Verzuz stage.

“It’s going to be some grown man sh*t. No disrespect, just love. That’s what we do; we show each other love,” Jones declared, seemingly referencing the hostile environment that most Verzuz battles devolve into in the name of the competitive spirit. “We ain’t on that bullsh*t these young ni**as is on, that disrespectful sh*t. Come on, let’s go!”

The challenge comes on the heels of the latest Verzuz matchup between R&B artists Omarion and Mario that took place on Thursday (June 23). Dubbed “A Night of R&B,” the sold-out battle started with a preshow matchup of Pleasure P & Sammie against Ray J & Bobby Valentino. As Donell Jones alluded in his IG video, the latest matchup went viral due to the artist’s “competitive spirits,” most notably Mario, Pleasure P, and Sammie.

You can watch Donell Jones share his thoughts in the clip below.