Dr. Dre Almost Died From His Brain Aneurysm

Producer Dr. Dre arrives at the premiere screening of HBO's "The Defiant Ones" at Paramount Studios on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Dr. Dre revealed more details about his January 2021 brain aneurysm and disclosed doctors thought he would die. The producer appeared on the Workout the Doubt podcast on Wednesday (Aug. 17) and expressed how he initially found out about his grave condition.

“They weren’t allowing anybody to come up – meaning visitors or family because of COVID,” he stated. “But they allowed my family to come in [and] I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here. I didn’t know it was that serious. Nobody told me. I had no idea. That was crazy.”

The Compton artist added that he never felt he was knocking on death’s door in the hospital. Furthermore, he described how long he was in the ICU and how arduous his experience was.

“I never felt like I was in trouble,” Dre said. “I felt like, ‘OK, I’m just going through [a] procedure, and I’m ready to go home. I’m hungry.’ I didn’t eat for two weeks. That was a crazy experience.”

But Dr. Dre would bounce back—and in a big way. Doctors released Dre before he hit the Super Bowl LVI stage for his legendary halftime show on Feb. 13, 2022. The West Coast native brought out his longtime collaborator Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, with Anderson.Paak on the drums.

On the music front, Snoop Dogg revealed that he and Dre have been working on new music. Dre also appeared in a group photo of him, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg.