Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, And Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Rapper, producer and businessman Dr. Dre will be making music history—alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar—for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. The artists will be hitting the global stage at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” said Dr. Dre in the official press release. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

“Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution,” added Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. “So to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

Jay-Z also issued the following statement: “On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach, and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige. This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is history in the making.”

Pepsi and the NFL have also united to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school based on Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre’s USC Iovine and Young Academy program. Students will be given a “unique educational experience” focused on the areas of integrated design, technology, and entrepreneurship. The school is set to open next fall as part of the LA Unified School District in South Los Angeles. The beverage brand and football league will also collaborate with the school, local community, and partners “to develop and deliver community-inspired applied learning experiences and industry internships.”

The 12-minute halftime show telecast will be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be serving as executive producers, with Hamish Hamilton as director. Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC and Telemundo and stream live on Peacock.