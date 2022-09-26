Dr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Cruise 2015 Show on May 7, 2014 in Brooklyn, New York City. , Dr. Dre attends the City of Hope Spirit of Life Gala honoring Apple's Eddy Cue at the Pacific Design Center on October 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California, Shawn Carter attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Harder They Fall" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

The NFL will soon become the “National Fenty League,” with Rihanna headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year, and it appears OGs Dr. Dre and Jay-Z couldn’t be happier.

Dre spoke with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday (Sept. 25) and expressed his love for Rihanna and how excited he is to see the pop icon take the halftime stage.

“Oh, my God. Let me tell you something, man. I just got the news that Rihanna’s going to do [the Halftime Show],” Dre, 57, told Darden. “And I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”

Dre continued, explaining he is curious to see what Fenty does with the world watching, adding his performance set “the bar extremely high.”

“I like her, what she does, her get down, and how she approaches her artistry. It’s fantastic. She has the opportunity to really blow us away,” he expressed before continuing with advice. “Put the right people around you and have fun. That’s what it is, making sure you have the right people around you. She might want to look into some of the people that we used to do our show.”

Furthermore, the NFL confirmed that Apple Music would replace Pepsi as the show’s sponsor, with Roc Nation serving as strategic entertainment advisors for the live performance.

In an official NFL press release, Jay-Z, 52, voiced his thoughts about Rihanna’s inclusion into the Super Bowl Halftime Show pantheon.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Shawn Carter articulated. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The NFL revealed the pop icon would be the 2023 Super Bowl’s Halftime Show performer on Sunday (Sept. 25). Rihanna tipped her hat at the announcement by posting a picture of her hand holding an NFL-branded football with a simple message attached: “.”

The NFL’s 57th Super Bowl is scheduled for February 12, 2023, at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.