Dr. Dre Is “Really Proud” Of Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial Debut With ‘Creed III’

Dr. Dre commends Michael B. Jordan’s work ethic when it comes to his directorial debut with Creed III.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dre recalled thinking the actor was insane initially for starring in a film he was also directing.

“Mike actually came to my house and screened the film for me, and I thought he was out of his mind,” explained the Compton native, 58. “First-time director and starring in the film? It’s like, you gotta be crazy to do that, because it’s extremely difficult.” However, those reservations quickly turned to praise.

“I was so proud of him,” Dre added. “I said, ‘Listen, man, I can’t wait to see what’s gonna come out of your mind next, as far as the direction goes,’ you know? It was amazing.”

(L-R) Jonathan Majors, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the CREED III HBCU fan screening on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

Overall, Dre feels Jordan’s debut was a job well done. “I thought they did an amazing job,” he stated. “I’m really proud of it.”

In terms of Creed III, Jordan intends to expand the franchise. “I planted a lot of seeds in this movie to kind of like, move forward in a bunch of different directions. I think we have a lot of interesting characters that people are invested in, that they care about, that they wanna see more of,” explained the 36-year-old.

“We have a lot of different platforms we could play around with. There’s TV spinoffs, animation, video games, graphic novels, comic books. I’m a geek so I’m a nerd of all that stuff. But I’m looking forward to where the franchise can go. But there’s definitely going to be more.”

Creed III premieres this Friday (March 3).