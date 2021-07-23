Dr. Dre Ordered To Pay Ex Nicole Young $3.5 Million In Annual Spousal Support

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings. According to PEOPLE the producer has been ordered to pay out $3.5 million per year in spousal support. The annual amount breaks down to $293,306 per month and is in alignment with the couple’s prenuptial agreement. The alimony will continue until Young remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, either of them dies or “until further order of the Court.” The Beats by Dre businessman’s current net worth is almost $800 million.

The outlet reported, Young’s lawyers sought a $2 million monthly payment. She initially filed for divorce from the hip-hop mogul in June 2020 after more than two decades o marriage. VIBE reported in January, Dr. Dre and his then-estranged wife reached a temporary spousal support agreement of $2 million in their ongoing divorce battle. The publicized divorce proceedings have not left either party unscathed.

In September 2020, VIBE reported Young was accused of embezzling money from Record One, a company founded by Dre and Larry Chatman in 2015. She allegedly had access to the LLC’s checking account and Chatman claimed she wrote herself a check for $353,571.85 and an additional $30,000.

Young accused Dr. Dre of being physically abusive throughout the entirety of their relationship. Entertainment Tonight reported court documents obtained in January 2021 claim he held a gun to her head on two separate occasions in 2000 and again in 2001. The documents also allege he punched her in the head/face twice, and also kicked down the door to her bedroom where she was allegedly “hiding from his rage in 2016.”

“I have also offered extensive and painful testimony about Andre’s relentless campaign of abuse and control over me for more than half of my life,” she said according to ET. “It is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

The Compton, Calif. native fired back against the abuse allegations. In April, TMZ reported the “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” rapper claimed she falsely accused him of domestic violence in an attempt to get out of the prenup. According to documents viewed by the outlet, he declared the allegations were “appalling.”

Although he denies domestic violence against Young, the 56-year-old has been accused of abuse against women in the past. In 1991, he assaulted journalist Dee Barnes , a situation he confronted in the 2017 HBO docuseries The Defiant Ones. According to The Washington Post , Dr. Dre called the attack “a major blemish on who I am as a man.” At the time in 1991, Dr. Dre did a shocking interview with Rolling Stone where he admitted to the assault.

“I just did it, you know. Ain’t nothing you can do now by talking about it. Besides, it ain’t no big thing — I just threw her through a door,” he recalled.

He was also accused of beating singer Michel’le, his ex-fiancée and mother to one of his sons, Marcel, 30. Their alleged violent relationship was depicted in the October 2016 Lifetime movie Surviving Compton after the accusations were glossed over in the August 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton. As the film was released in theaters, Dr. Dre put out a statement to the New York Times saying, “I apologize to the women I’ve hurt.”