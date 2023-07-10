Drake Forks Over $10K Per Minute After Breaking Curfew At Detroit Concert

Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The old adage that time is money became a reality for Drake this past weekend, as the rap star had to pay out $10,000 for every minute he exceeded the curfew at a recent concert.

The 36-year-old’s It’s All A Blur Tour hit Detroit on Saturday evening (July 8), with the rapper revealing that he would willingly fork over the hefty fee for breaking the curfew in order to finish his performance as intended. “It’s $10,000 a minute to stay in this building past curfew,” Drake told the crowd at the Little Caesars Arena. “I don’t give a f**k. We’re doing this whole song, let’s go,” he added before running through the end of his set. The show reportedly ran 23 minutes past curfew, amounting to a $230,000 penalty.

At one point during the show, Drizzy announced that his forthcoming album For All The Dogs will include a feature with Nicki Minaj, which he says is their first collaboration in years. “I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight, because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he began. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her. Okay. Let me just assess the ti**ies tonight, and then, we’ll get to the most important part.”

The It’s All A Blur Tour is co-headlined by 21 Savage and is in support of their 2022 collaborative album Her Loss, which debuted atop the Billboard 200. The 56-show tour kicked off on July 5 in Chicago, with 52 dates across the U.S. and Canada remaining. Last month, Drake released his literary debut Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness, a poetry book cowritten by Kenza Samir.

The rapper voiced his excitement over the book’s release in an announcement on Instagram prior to its availability to the public. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” the rapper captioned the post. “Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

