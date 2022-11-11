Drake And 21 Savage Ordered To Stop Using Fake ‘Vogue’ Covers

A judge has ordered Drake and 21 Savage to stop the usage of their fake Vogue covers. Billboard reports that U.S District Judge Jed Rakoff has ruled in favor of Condé Nast, finding that the duo’s parody covers have played a role in “misleading consumers.”

Judge Rakoff also ruled that Drizzy and 21’s faux Vogues had been “deceiving the public” in promoting their latest joint album, Her Loss. The court has issued a “temporary restraining order” to prevent them from further using and spreading the fake Vogue zine.

Through the temporary restraining order, the men are also instructed to immediately halt distribution of the fake magazine, take down social media posts bearing Vogue’s likeness, and withdraw all physical posters in cities across America.

“Issuance of the requested temporary restraining order is in the public interest to protect the public against confusion, deception, and mistake,” Judge Rakoff expressed.

According to Complex, Condé Nast also feels they will confidently win the case against the rappers and will be adequately compensated with $4 million in damages.

“Condé Nast has a likelihood of success on its claims for federal and common law trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition, false endorsement, dilution, false advertising,” the legal documents read. “Among other things, Defendants’ actions are confusing consumers about the origin, sponsorship, or approval of the Counterfeit Cover and Counterfeit Magazine.”

The suit alleges that Drake, née Aubrey Graham, and 21 Savage, also known as Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, have done irreparable damage to both Condé Nast and Vogue with their parody zines.

Judge Rakoff’s decision also ordered the “On B.S.” emcees to stop mentioning the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour. The suit details that Condé Nast had accused Drizzy of being purposefully “deceptive” when he thanked Wintour in his Instagram post first unveiling the fake cover.

As of Friday (Nov. 11), the fake Vogue cover has been deleted from Drake’s Instagram.

Elsewhere, the collaborative album’s lyrical content has also garnered some controversy.

Graham and Abraham-Joseph’s new controversial joint LP ruffled feathers online upon release due to the Canadian rapper taking shots at Serena Williams’ husband, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, and DRAM.

While many social media users expressed their disdain for the disses, specifically the Meg double entendre, Her Loss still appears to be on track to debut at No.1.