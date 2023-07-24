Drake’s 36G Bra-Sized Cinderella Has Been Located

Drake’s modern Cinderella has been located, as per his request.

During a recent stop on his It’s All A Blur Tour, the global superstar was pelted with a bra launched from the audience. He picked up the brassiere and began performing with it, looking into the camera as he finished grooving to “One Dance.” As he began to examine the undergarment, he became pleasantly surprised by its size.

“Damn!” he said, inspecting the contents of the bra. “36G??!! Locate this woman immediately!” And, as fate (or the internet) would have it, Drizzy’s request was fulfilled.

On Sunday (July 23), a woman named Olivia Veronica Corr stepped forward and hit TikTok with a video of herself throwing her boob shields at Drizzy on that fateful summer night. “ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them, but this is not to get confused. It’s me,” she said, playing off of the rapper’s lyrics to “Best I Ever Had.”

“Locate this woman immediately.” ??? pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

The video shows the bra throw from her perspective as Corr waits for the perfect time to hit the artist. After throwing the underwear, she can be heard screaming with excitement as Drake retrieves the bra, and, well, the rest is history. “It’s me. I threw it,” she said in a follow-up TikTok. “And he picked that sh*t up and said, ’36G find this woman immediately.'”

Previously, Drizzy revealed that he doesn’t discriminate regarding breast size and that if fans are going to hit him with items, make it bras. During a Chicago stop in early July 2023, the Her Loss rapper spoke about his love for women of all sizes after picking up another brassiere.

“Let’s see what we working with. Who threw this? That’s you? It looks like you threw this—36DD—some knocks, I’m not gonna lie,” the artist said. “By the way, we don’t discriminate, though. Shout out to the girls with the small titties. Shoutout to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places. Thank you, again, this is perfect.”