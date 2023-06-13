Drake Snags $830K After Betting On Denver Nuggets First NBA Championship

Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.

Drake won big after betting on the Denver Nuggets to secure their first NBA Championship.

On Monday (June 12), Drizzy uploaded a post to Instagram ahead of the Nuggets’ game against the Miami Heat to show his bets for the exhibition. One of the bets, posted at $600,000, was contingent on the Nuggs winning the series in five games.

The second bet was for $230,000 and required the Western Conference top seed to win the series regardless of the number of games. With Denver beating the Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Drake fulfilled both bets and took home $830,000 in cash earnings—seemingly lifting the internet-famous “Drake curse.”

The Denver Nuggets won the first NBA Championship in the franchise’s 47-year history in the NBA.

Beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5, the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic put up 28 points and 16 rebounds en route to being named the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player.

Jokic, 28, became the first player in NBA postseason history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists. “The Joker” became the first center to win the NBA Finals MVP since Shaquille O’Neal in 2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets’ head coach, Michael Malone, spoke about his team’s effort during the finals and the season. Malone praised his squad’s hard work and insisted that they would be back for another chip.

“All the hard work, all the sacrifice, all the dedication, all culminated with us winning a championship,” Malone told the Denver crowd. “But I got news for everybody out there: We’re not satisfied with one. We want more. We want more.”