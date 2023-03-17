Drake Adds More Dates To It’s All A Blur Tour

Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour announcement naturally got the internet into a frenzy. The high demand for tickets has led the 36-year-old to add more stops to his 29-date tour featuring 21 Savage.

There will now be three shows taking place at New York City’s Barclays Center, New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Inglewood, Calif’s Kia Forum. He will also do second stops in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

The tour will begin on June 16 in New Orleans and finish on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Ariz. Tickets were available via an exclusive Cash App presale on Wednesday (March 15) and available to the general public on Friday (March 17).

The presale left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths due to multiple challenges. Though Cash App initially advertised that tickets would be available for as low $69.50, fans discovered that was not the case. Instead, the lowest price available was $280 for “nosebleed” seats but the majority of tickets were $400 or more.

Another hurdle people encountered was the fact that in order to purchase tickets through Cash App, they had to have a Cash App debit card. Several funny memes were born as a result of the chaos trying to secure tour tickets.

Nonetheless, this is an exciting time for Drake fans. The Toronto rapper has not toured since 2018 after releasing Scorpion. Since then, he has put out Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss with 21 Savage.