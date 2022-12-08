Drake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In Toronto

Rapper Drake and his son Adonis Graham watch as the Raptors mascot goofs around in front of them during a timeout in the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake had a night out with his little boy Adonis on Wednesday evening (Dec. 8) at the Raptors vs Lakers game in his hometown of Toronto.

The 6God and his five-year-old enjoyed a few snacks as the spotlight was on them from their usual courtside seats. The father-son duo entered the Scotiabank Arena both wearing leather jackets, jeans and white sneakers. Adonis, a huge basketball fan, had some Skittles as Drake snacked on Sour Patch Kids candy.

Skittles or Sour Patch Kids? ? pic.twitter.com/hR8U3Lkhgi — UNINTERRUPTED Canada ?? (@UNCanada) December 8, 2022

As a global ambassador of the Canadian-based basketball team, Champagne Papi and his son are present at many of the games. Many of the players, commentators and staff often greet Drake and Adonis as if they have become family of the arena.

Last month, Drake hilariously loaned his Jean-Charles de Castelbajac-designed “teddy bear” jacket to Raptors announcer Jack Armstrong.

With Adonis’ frequent visits to basketball games coupled with his dad’s indoor full-length basketball court — he’s grown a love for the sport as well.

Back in May, the NOCTA owner recorded his son practicing in his home as his mini-me banked multiple shots.

Proudly, the Honestly, Nevermind artist coached his son’s moves and cheered him on. Adonis patted his chest with dignity.

Drake shares Adonis Graham with ex-lover Sophie Brussaux. In October, the parents celebrated their only child’s 5th birthday with a “Super Adonis” themed party.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” the 35-year-old dad wrote on Instagram with a recap of the event.

Brussaux also shared pictures from her account where she wrote: “Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà,” translated to “Happy birthday my love…5 years already.”

The French-painter added, “I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We’ve done a great job,” before tagging her son’s father.

Check out Drake and Adonis’ adorable night out at the Raptors vs Laker’s game above.