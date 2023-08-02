Drake Named The All-RapCaviar MVP Of 2023

Drake has been named RapCaviar’s MVP of 2023, which honors the most popular Hip-Hop artist of the year on Spotify’s influential streaming vertical.

The OVO boss, who was previously named as a member of the All-RapCaviar First Team, was voted as the top artist by fans, beating out fellow First Team selections Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin.

Drake’s victory was attained without the release of a studio album so far this year, as he’s only appeared for guest verses on songs by other performers. In July, he contributed verses to Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album on the tracks “Parade on Cleveland” and “Oh U Went.” More recently, he appeared alongside Travis Scott on the Utopia cut “MELTDOWN,” which garnered headlines for jabs taken at rival Pusha T and producer Pharrell Williams.

Otherwise, 2023 has been a relatively quiet year for musical releases from the 6 God, as he’s been busy trekking across the U.S. on his It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. Releasing his literary debut Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham in June, the rap star used the book’s promotional run to tease his forthcoming album For All The Dogs, which is expected to drop in mid-August.

“I will be back soon,” the 37-year-old said at a concert in New York in late July. “I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Drake’s last album, Her Loss with 21 Savage, was released in November 2022 and debuted atop the Billboard 200. It followed Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind as the third installment of a trilogy of album releases.