Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This Fall

Drake will add another bullet point to his historic resume when he performs at the legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y for the first time on Nov. 11. The show was announced on Oct. 4 via the Grammy-winner’s Instagram and will be held in partnership with SiriusXM.

In true Certified Lover Boy fashion, the tickets are not simply available for purchase. In order to take part in the special evening, interested attendees have to tune into his radio show Sound 42 on the SXM app anytime from now until 11 p.m. ET on Oct. 26. A pop-up message will appear with instructions on how to enter a sweepstake where two tickets can be won per person.

This concert follows an active last few years for the Toronto rapper, as he recently appeared on DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album, God Did, on Aug. 26. The 35-year-old kickstarted the rollout with the lead single “Staying Alive” alongside Lil Baby and then set the tone for the full project upon its release with the 47-second intro record “No Secret.”

On June 17, the part-time crooner surprised the world with his dance-inspired seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind. The majority of the 14-track LP was handled by “The Boy,” with the exception of the album closer “Jimmy Cooks” which featured 21 Savage.

Needless to say, Drake fans have been patiently waiting for an opportunity to see him in concert post-pandemic, so his show at The Apollo Theater will be momentous.