Drake Celebrates 35th Birthday With Star-Studded “Narcos-Themed Party

The bash was reportedly themed "Chico Amante," which means "Lover Boy" in Spanish.

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday in lavish fashion this past Saturday (Oct. 23) in Los Angeles. The megastar threw a Narcos-themed party that was attended by a slew of his famous friends.

Going all-in and fully getting into character, Drizzy—whose actual birthday was on Sunday (Oct. 24)—showed up to the festivities wearing chic cowboy attire, topping off his fit with a bolo tie for good measure. A slew of stars was in attendance showing love to The 6 God, including J. Cole, Future, Offset, French Montana, Jack Harlow, 24Goldn, Kawhi Leonard, Larsa Pippen, Draya Michele, and Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham. The party was held on a sound stage at Goya Studios.

Drake also gave fans a glimpse of the festivities through various posts on his Instagram Stories, which included the rap star being serenaded with a “Happy Birthday” sing-along by French Montana and the other attendees. The OVO boss also shared well-wishes from other stars that couldn’t attend the party in person, most notably rapper and fellow Young Money alum Nicki Minaj, who posted a photo of the two with the caption, “Happy birthday to the GOAT.”

The bash was reportedly themed “Chico Amante,” which means “Lover Boy” in Spanish. Take a look at videos and pics from Drake’s 35th birthday party, as well as birthday shout-outs from his peers below.

