Drake Urges Crowd Not To Throw Bras During His Son’s First Show

Drake urged the crowd not to throw bras on stage during his son’s first show. On Saturday (Aug. 12), Drizzy stopped at Inglewood’s Kia Forum during his It’s All A Blur Tour and pleaded with the ladies to keep their undergarments to themselves — just for the night.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about ti**ies tonight in L.A. ’cause my son is at the show for the first time,” the global hitmaker told the sold-out venue to roaring applause. “Y’all, keep your bras on.”

Bra-throwing and collecting became a norm for Drake’s decade-spanning spectacle. The most notable under-garment flinging moment arrived in July when Veronica Correia threw her 36G bra at the superstar. The rapper picked it up during a show, surprised by its size. “Damn!” he said, inspecting the contents of the bra. “36G??!! Locate this woman immediately!”

And the internet followed suit. Veronica uploaded a video on TikTok in late July 2023 with a video showing herself throwing her bra. “ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them, but this is not to get confused. It’s me,” she said, playing off of the rapper’s lyrics to “Best I Ever Had.”

Correia later revealed that the GRAMMY award-winning artist contacted her via social media following her viral moment. She also told VIBE that the viral moment led to a partnership with Playboy.

“Drake did swipe up on my Instagram story after my identity was revealed to start a conversation,” Veronica recalled. “My life has changed almost overnight since going viral. I would’ve never thought I’d receive a DM from Drake and get to join Playboy, but I’m so grateful for how this has turned out. I even named a coffee at my shop, Cafe La La, after Drake.”

“Once the news broke that I was the girl who threw her bra at Drake, I received a DM request on Instagram from the Playboy team and couldn’t believe it was real. Playboy has a special team of scouts constantly looking for new bunnies to add to their subscription creator platform. I didn’t expect this to happen the way it did, but I’m so grateful to launch my page on Playboy and that my viral moment has turned into career growth for me and getting to join the Playboy community.”