Drake Cancels Memphis It’s All A Blur Tour Show Over “Production Concerns”

Drake canceled his Memphis show at FedExForum, citing “production concerns.” Commercial Appeal reports that the show, which was set to kick off the It’s All a Blur Tour on June 29, 2023, was initially postponed to Aug. 6. Now, the show has been scrapped entirely due to the scale of Drizzy’s massive concert.

“Due to the magnitude of the production of the Drake concert, it is logistically impossible to bring the show as designed to the FedExForum on Aug. 6. Unfortunately, the show is canceled,” the “6 God’s” team stated about the Memphis arena. The statement also added that fans who have bought tickets for the sold-out show will be refunded within 30 days.

Since beginning his tour, the Canadian superstar’s concert has boasted an immersive experience, pulling from almost every era of his catalog. The intricate arrangement features a Peter Pan-esque design, complete with music and even an actor playing a younger version of himself. And while the set design may be complex and over the top, the rapper made sure to include more down-to-earth moments, too.

On Tuesday (July 25), the emcee hit Madison Square Garden in New York City, where he invited his mother, Sandi Graham, onstage while he performed “Look What You’ve Done.” The Take Care cut is an ode to his mom, and at the end of the song, which Drizzy performed sitting next to his mother on a sofa, the pair shared an intimate hug.

“They love your son, man, that boy gone/ You get the operation you dreamed of/ And I finally send you to Rome/ And get to make good on my promise/ It all worked out, girl, we should’ve known/ ‘Cause you deserve it,” the Toronto native rapped to his mother. The moment led to Ms. Graham becoming emotional, sending the crowd into a roaring sea of cheers.

Drake is set to continue his tour on Tuesday night (Aug. 1) with a second night at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.