Drake Catches Heat After Canceling Performance And Hanging With 50 Cent

Drake’s fans are a little upset with him after he canceled his Lollapalooza performance and was discovered to have been hanging out with 50 Cent. Reportedly, the OVO boss was scheduled to conclude the festival held in São Paulo on Sunday (March 26). Instead, Drizzy canceled ahead of his slot and Skrillex was enlisted as his replacement.

According to the festival’s organizers, the cancelation was due to “unforeseen circumstances” that had something to do with Drake’s production team. “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brasil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control,” the statement reads per HipHopDX.

To make matters worse, the 6God was spotted out with the G-Unit boss at a strip club in Miami hours ahead of his set time, leading fans to believe that his outing had something to do with his missed performance. In a video shared to social media, the two rappers were seen having a good time as they laughed and greeted each other. See below.

? VEJA: Drake estava enchendo a cara em Miami nesta madrugada, horas antes do seu show no Lollapalooza Brasil. pic.twitter.com/jvl6Z0wiff — POPTime (@siteptbr) March 26, 2023

Social media began expressing their disdain for his absence immediately.

“DRAKE CANCELLED HIS HEADLINING SLOT AT LOLLAPALOOZA BRAZIL SO HE COULD GO TO THE CLUB IN MIAMI WITH 50 CENT,” one Twitter user wrote. “GRINGOS IN F**KING LATIN AMERICA. I HATE Y’ALL.”

Another user said, “@Drake I’m dropping by to say that you are the worst artist in the whole world. Over 100,000 people have bought tickets to see your show today and you just cancel hours before because you’re hungover after a night out with 50 Cent.”

@Drake I'm dropping by to say that you are the worst artist in the whole world. Over 100,000 people have bought tickets to see your show today and you just cancel hours before because you're hungover after a night out with 50 Cent. #Lollapalooza #Drake — Eduh (@LoveEduh) March 26, 2023

Hopefully, Drake can make it up to his fans this summer, as he’s embarking on his 29-date It’s All A Blur headlining tour alongside 21 Savage. The tour will kick off on June 16 in New Orleans and conclude on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Ariz.

Ticketmaster recently found itself facing another class action lawsuit over the pricing of tickets for the Her Loss collaborators’ tour.

Montreal, Canada, law firm LPC Avocat Inc. filed the suit on Thursday (March 23) claiming the ticketing company “intentionally mislead consumers for [its] own financial gain.”

Reportedly, a Montreal man purchased two Official Platinum seats for the July 14 date at the Bell Centre, and paid $789.54 total. However, when a second show was added for the next day, Ticketmaster allegedly listed the same seats for $350 less than what he paid.

LPC made allegations that Ticketmaster knew about the July 15 show ahead of time, and purposely withheld the information from consumers. The filing also alleges that the “Official Platinum” seats were just standard seats sold “at an artificially inflated premium in bad faith.”

Plaintiffs are requesting “compensatory damages in the aggregate amount of the difference between the prices charged for ‘Official Platinum’ tickets and what their regular price ought to have been” plus $300 each in punitive damages.

Take a look at Drake and 50 Cent partying ahead of canceling his Lollapalooza show above.