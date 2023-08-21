Drake Flexes “Spidey-Sense” After Catching Poetry Book Thrown At Him

Drake flexed his “Spidey-Sense” after catching a copy of his poetry book that was thrown at him on stage. During a recent stop on his It’s All a Blur Tour, the Canadian superstar was gearing up for another song as he addressed the crowd Saturday (Aug. 19) at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

As he spoke into the microphone, a book suddenly emerged from the sea of fans, with Drizzy seamlessly catching the literature with one hand. “You lucky I’m quick. Would’ve had to beat your a** if that hit me in the face,” Drake scolded the fan.

The book in question was his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, which he released in June 2023. “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” he captioned the post announcing the book at the time. “Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

“You lucky I’m quick.” pic.twitter.com/fwI5R3Gsgk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Over recent months, the Her Loss emcee has been notoriously pelted onstage with women’s brassieres. However, as Aubrey’s son, Adonis, attended his first show, Drake told the ladies to pause his favorite pastime — until his son went home. “Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about ti**ies tonight in L.A. ’cause my son is at the show for the first time,” the global hitmaker told the sold-out venue to roaring applause. “Y’all, keep your bras on.”

And when activities resumed, the bras were plenty. The GRAMMY award winner’s father even got in on the fun, giving his son the largest bra he has seen on tour thus far. “Whose is this?” Drake questioned while holding up the bra, with a note attached. “I appreciate y’all. This is love. This might be the end of a saga right here. This might be the end of the road, I don’t know. If these were real, I don’t even know if I’d want to see them. Then I’d believe that aliens exist.”

“It says, ‘Dad’s wishing big things for you. I love you and making sure you are breastfed forever,'” the rapper read. “What’s wrong with this guy?”