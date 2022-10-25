Drake Celebrates Birthday With Party In Miami

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami with a star-studded affair. According to TMZ, the Canadian musician took over Sexy Fish in Miami on Monday night (Oct. 24) with some of his most famous friends for a night including raffles for $5k in gift cards, $10k in cash, designer purses, and a Rolex watch.

Lil Baby, Dj Khaled, and 21 Savage were among those in attendance. The “Way 2 Sexy” rapper also included $500 bills printed with his face as party favors. The outlet reported the Asian restaurant and nightspot changed its name to “Sexy Gyal” for the night.

Drake has had an exciting October as his birthday rounds out an eventful month. The self-proclaimed 6 God held another party last week however for the next generation of OVO. His son Adonis rang in his 5th birthday with a superhero-themed festivity.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” the 35-year-old Grammy Award-winning musician wrote on Instagram with a crossed fingers emoji and a sparkling pink heart.

Music has also kept the actor-turned-rapper in the headlines. Drake popped up with 21 Savage on stage at the dual homecoming concert for Morehouse College and Spelman College on Oct. 19., surprising those in attendance at the legacy HBCU campus.

“By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage,” he announced on stage.

Her Loss, a joint album from Drake and 21 Savage, is set to be released on Oct. 28. The news was shared by the rappers in the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” their collaborative track from Drake’s June surprise Honestly, Nevermind.

Watch the full music video below.