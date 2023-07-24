Drake Claps Back At Elliott Wilson Following Interview Criticisms

Elliott Wilson has made it clear that he is not a fan of Drake’s interviews ever since their Rap Radar conversation in December 2019. The 6 God clapped back at the 52-year-old journalist over the weekend and made light of his Rolling Loud Miami content.

DJ Akademiks shared a clip of YN interviewing Trippie Redd on Sunday (July 23) discussing the concept of “selling your soul.” The Toronto superstar jumped in the comments and wrote, “Lol man sh*ts on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 toes doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud” with laughing emojis. He closed his comment with “just admit the youth took over big dog” with more laughing emojis.

Wilson became aware of the Her Loss rapper’s comment and shared a screenshot on Twitter. “Oh, it’s go time?” the former XXL Editor-In-Chief wrote. “Cool.” Check out Drake’s comment and Wilson’s response below.

Last week, Elliott Wilson stated in a now-deleted tweet that any interview Drake has done since their two-hour sit-down in 2019 was a “steaming pile of mid.” This came after clips surfaced of the “Search & Rescue” rapper joining TikTok star Bobbi Althoff on her podcast called The Really Good Podcast. He has also done interviews with Barstool Sports’ Caleb Pressley and Lil Yachty in recent months, all of which were focused on being comedic and did not dive deep into his music. Wilson received a lot of backlash and cleaned up his comments in another now-deleted tweet.

“Moment of clarity: No disrespect to Lil Boat,” he wrote. “Yachty’s convo with The Boy was comfy and had some cool moments. I was more so clowning the comedy shenanigans with outsiders to our culture. It would be great to hear Drake speak to us again. Even if it ain’t me.”

Drake recently appeared on Gabe P’s On The Radar Radio alongside Central Cee during the New York leg of his It’s All A Blur Tour. The duo delivered an over four-minute freestyle that has been the talk of the internet since coming out on Friday (July 21). Check out their performance below.