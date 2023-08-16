Drake Confronts A Man For Squabbling With A Woman Over His Sweaty Towel

During one of the Los Angeles stops of Drake’s It Was All A Blur tour, the Canadian rapper displayed a level of chivalry, as he confronted a man who wrestled a woman to the ground over his sweat towel.

Drizzy tossed the item to her as a gift, but the unnamed male decided to forcibly take the towel from her. The two, then, get into a brief altercation. In videos capturing the ordeal and its subsequent aftermath, the Certified Lover Boy walked away before noticing the squabble. Moments later, he was heard yelling, “Are you dumb? Imma send someone up there.”

He continued to express his anger, but is drowned out by the sounds of screaming fans.

The Grammy winner appears to be having quite the time with the tour. He announced that his next album would have a Bad Bunny collaboration.

To the roaring crowd, Drake declared, “Look, I want to tell y’all something cause y’all are LA and we love you,” Drizzy said. “It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song, so we got a song coming for y’all.”

The father of one also served as a personal alarm clock to a fan who mistook “Controlla” as a lullaby. Not to mention, the bra fiasco is keeping fans very entertained. After his 36G-bra sized Cinderella was revealed and landed a partnership with Playboy, Drake kept things very PG during one show that his young son, Adonis, was attending.

“Look, to be honest with you, I can’t talk about ti**ies tonight in L.A. ’cause my son is at the show for the first time,” the global phenom told the sold-out crowd. “Y’all, keep your bras on.”

The tour runs through October with stops in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Toronto, and more.