Drake Congratulates LeBron James On NBA Record With Hilarious Video

NBA Player Lebron James and Rapper Drake attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake joined the outpouring of love for LeBron James after he broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record. To celebrate, the 36-year-old artist paid tribute to his friend in a hilarious video.

The Toronto rapper appeared on the television screen as the Tuesday evening (Feb. 7) game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder resumed. “What a legendary night in NBA history,” the Her Loss rapper said while holding a basketball in what appeared to be a gymnasium with green and white bleachers. “You’re breaking the all-time scoring record, and to honor that, I had to come back to the place that it all started: Akron, Ohio.”

“Every journey has its beginning and tonight,” Drizzy added before the green screen behind him fell, revealing a club full of women dancing to loud music. “I lied, I lied to you. I’m actually still at the club in Miami but definitely, all the girls say congrats, though.” The part-time crooner then signaled the women to congratulate the four-time NBA champion, and they erupted in cheers.

"It's not luck my good friends. It's certain destiny.”



LeBron narrated @Drake’s video package for winning Billboard's Artist of the Decade award



(via @OVOSound)pic.twitter.com/SBh5ZoVCwJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2021

Drake and LeBron James’ friendship dates all the way back to the former’s seminal 2009 mixtape So Far Gone. The father of one wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post how Bron’s presence at his release party made him “the biggest artist in the city.”

The two have done multiple joint interviews, attended each other’s concerts or games, and regularly acknowledge each other on social media whenever they accomplish anything. In one of the biggest signs of their bond, the four-time NBA MVP voiced the hitmaker’s video tribute when he won Billboard’s Artist Of The Decade award in 2021. “It’s not luck, my good friends,” LeBron stated in reference to Drake’s achievements. “It’s certain destiny.”