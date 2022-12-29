Drake Says He “Never Met” Woman Who Claims He Flew Her Out

A woman has gone viral after sharing her story of an excursion with Drake. The Canadian rapper, however, has denied the entire ordeal. In her tale — shared on TikTok — the woman explained how The 6 God allegedly smacked her phone from her hand after a sexual encounter.

According to her claims, the 36-year-old rapper financed her travel to visit him after an exchange on social media. In her version of events, she and Drake communicated via text for a couple of days before he chartered a jet for them to meet on Nov. 16.

The storyteller suggests that she signed a nondisclosure agreement, however, reviewed the document and claimed to not be in violation by telling her alleged experience.

Rapper Drake attends game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“So, we watch a movie, we drinking Casamigos,” she detailed. “Y’all know, Casamigos bring out the freak-o. So, you know we did what we did. I don’t have to go into detail about that because it’s self-explanatory. But, he did not use protection. Which, was a little weird… but, y’all know, I’m just going with the flow.”

Things took a turn, according to woman, when Drizzy saw her attempting to record him.

“After he had slapped the phone out of my hand, he was like, ‘You gotta go,’” she claimed. “I was like, ‘Just ‘cause I recorded you? Really?’ But I had posted the video on my Instagram. All the receipts are on my Instagram, so I don’t got time for y’all to be like, ‘I’m lying’ and all of that. Because what do I have to lie for?”

The clip made rounds on social media, leading the “Rich Flex” rapper to address the account.

“Never met. Never spoke. Never flew,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given sh*t is sad out here.”

