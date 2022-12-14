Drake Makes Diamond Necklace Out Of 42 Engagement Rings

Drake showed love to the ones who got away by creating a customized diamond necklace made from engagement rings. On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Alex Moss New York uploaded a clip to its Instagram account as a commercial for Drizzy’s newest piece.

The “Previous Engagement” chain was created using 42 engagement rings and 351.38 carats in diamonds, memorializing “all the times he thought about it but never did,” as the IG caption reads. The voiceover narrating the luxurious video also states that the creation of the chain took “14 months,” with each stone “mounted in 18k white gold.”

Who could the engagement rings have belonged to? Well, that could be anybody’s guess. The Her Loss emcee has an alleged grocery list of short-lived relationships ranging from Rihanna, SZA, Serena Williams, Jorja Smith, and more.

During an interview with Audacy, SZA spoke a bit about her relationship with Drake and the SNL skit referencing Aubrey Graham’s extensive list of relationships, entitled “United Tingz of Aubrey.”

The skit saw Keke Palmer and other women of SNL filing a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian rapper for being used as mere inspiration for his music. SZA was shocked at finding out that Saturday Night Live did that skit with her as a performer but found it funny and referred to Drake as having “Regina George” qualities.

“In a strange way, I was like, ‘Did they know? But they didn’t ask me to be in it. Nobody said anything,” the SOS singer said.

“I feel like Drake has a Regina George quality to him where it’s just kind of like, ‘Have you or anyone you know been personally victimized?'” She added, “He’s like a cool kid, you know. When you’re the popular kid in school, it’s entertaining. It’s entertaining, but you sometimes are taking losses in the midst of that entertainment. The honesty, I respect that. But I definitely laughed real hard…I cackled.”

The “Shirt” songbird also revealed that there wasn’t any ill will between her and the Toronto-bred rapper.

“We’re cool, we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird. It’s never come completely out of the blue. Anytime he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive,” she concluded.

“He’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that and I think highly of him, and I think it’s really weird that as all these years went past, I am an artist now, and I wasn’t then, and he’s King Drake.”

Watch SNL’s “Drake PSA” skit below.