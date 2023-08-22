Drake Reveals ‘For All The Dogs’ Cover Art, Drawn By His Son Adonis

Drake sits with his son Adonis while the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of their basketball game at the Scotiabank Arena on April 7, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake has finally revealed the cover art for his album, For All The Dogs. On Monday (Aug. 21), Drizzy took to Instagram to unveil the long-awaited artwork mentioning that his five-year-old son is responsible for the art. “FOR ALL THE DOGS,” the global superstar typed. “Cover by Adonis.”

The cover depicts an all-white dog with red eyes plastered across a shadow-black background. In June 2023, Aubrey first announced his upcoming LP as a project to go along with his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness.

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life,” the rapper captioned the IG post. “Our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers… I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl; don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

The album has existed in the zeitgeist as an idea with no real release date. However, in late July 2023, the Her Loss entertainer provided a timetable for the LP. He stated that For All The Dogs would be “dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t,” but then, he didn’t specify the date for the sold-out crowd during his It’s All A Blur Tour.

As for a lead single, Drizzy released “Search & Rescue” on April 7, 2023. The track features BNYX, Beautifulmvn, SadPony, and Wesley Curtis production. Lil Yachty and 40 are also listed as co-producers on the four-minute single.

The cover art for the track shows Drake and UK singer Lilah wearing all-black motorcycle helmets, shrouded in darkness. “Rescue & Search” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.