Drake Hit By Cell Phone During It’s All A Blur Chicago Tour Stop

Drake and 21 Savage kicked off their collaborative It’s All A Blur tour on Wednesday (July 5) in Chicago and during the show, the Canadian rapper was struck by an item hurled from the crowd. A TikTok video shared after the concert showed a cell phone thrown at the “Underground Kings” rapper during his set.

While singing Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a song sampled by the Toronto native on his songs “Madonna” and “Legend,” the object flew onstage and swiped Drake’s wrist area. The Grammy Award-winning rapper continued crooning into the microphone, looking back to see what happened.

The device ultimately landed off-stage.

Recently, artists have been targeted by excited fans flinging items on stage, sometimes with serious consequences. Last month, pop star Bebe Rexha was hit by a phone while performing, resulting in her needing medical attention and the assailant being arrested and charged with felony assault.

In a less serious, but still inappropriate incident, Lil Nas X was interrupted by a fan deciding to pitch a vagina-molded sex toy on stage during his Lollapalooza set in Stockholm, Sweden.

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? ? pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

Hopefully, ticketholders set to watch Drake’s career-spanning setlist brought to life during the rest of the It’s All A Blur tour keep their belongings to themselves. The debut performance found the chart-topper on stage reflecting on his entire entertainment industry journey.

Opening the show with “Look What You’ve Done” from his 2011 album Take Care while on a couch with a hologram of his teenage self, he continued to cruise through songs including “Headlines,” “Started From The Bottom,” “Sicko Mode,” “God’s Plan,” and more.

21 Savage also delivered fan favorites and mainstream breakthroughs when he took the stage, kicking off with “Red Opps” and “Don’t Come Out The House.” Together, the Her Loss duo joined forces on stage for “Knife Talk,” “On BS,” “Spin Bout U,” “Jimmy Cooks,” and “Rich Flex.”