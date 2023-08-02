Drake Pays Homage To Gillie Da Kid’s Late Son At Philadelphia Show, Brings Gillie To Tears

Gillie Da Kid has been mourning the murder of his son, YNG Cheese, over the last few weeks. Drake paid homage to the late 25-year-old during his recent show in Philadelphia and brought the 39-year-old podcaster to tears.

The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host was present in the Wells Fargo Center on Monday (July 31) for the first of two Philly stops the 6 God made during his It’s All A Blur Tour. Before the show began, the 36-year-old hitmaker offered comforting words to Gillie and his late son.

“Before we get started, one of our friends, our brothers in this s**t, lost his son the other day,” Drizzy said. “So, I wanna dedicate this show tonight to Cheese. Y’all make some noise for Gillie and his son Cheese. Express some positivity!” Check out a video of the moment below, shared by Gillie on Tuesday (Aug. 1) via Instagram.

Gillie Da Kid expressed his gratitude to Drake in the caption, writing, “@champagnepapi Me n And Family appreciate u From the bottom of Our hearts. I watch u put a smile on my kids face at this ruff time, love u 4 that, but ur nut a$$ ain’t have to have me cryin like that in front of all them people u could of warned me #LLCheese.”

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that YNG Cheese was murdered on July 20 in Philadelphia. He was reportedly shot in the back once, along with a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old man who were both rushed to the hospital and brought to stable condition.

“I Miss u like $**t Dev My heart will forever have a Black hole in it but u know ur father gotta be strong to hold the family up,” Gillie wrote on Instagram on Saturday (July 29). “Thanks 4 all the support from family, friends, and all of my followers y’all really helping me get thru these ruff times Me and my family appreciate and love y’all *blue heart emoji*.” Check out Gillie’s heartfelt post below.