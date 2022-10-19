Drake Once Opened An Ice Cube Show For $100

Drake attends the LA Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Drake once opened an Ice Cube show for a few bucks, says The Flyer Vault. The archival Instagram account shared a vintage document from a Toronto club back in 2006, where Drizzy received $100 as a supporting act.

The concert took place at Kool Haus in August that year, where the 6 God performed a 30-minute set ahead of Cube.

“On August 19, 2006, Ice Cube headlined the Kool Haus with supporting act Drake in what was likely his first ever concert,” the IG post read. “The Boy got paid a handsome sum of $100 and performed cuts from his debut mixtape Room for Improvement which was released earlier that year. Classic history! Courtesy of @jb_smoooth.”

Drake shared the post to his IG Story on Tuesday (October 18) and captioned it: “This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now… keep going.”

As Touring Data reports, Drake’s 2019 The Assassination Vacation Tour raked in a whopping $33,851,546 from a 23-city tour spanning across Europe. Before that, his 2018 Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour grossed $103,060,112 from 54 shows.

Champagne Papi is definitely So Far Gone from making three-figure profits.

Ice Cube (born O’Shea Jackson) previously made comments leading many to believe that he was speaking on Drake’s run in Hip Hop. Cube theorized that most music artists have a cap of three years to stay relevant.

“He had a good run,” he spoke on the Sana G Morning Show in 2018. “You’ve only got a three-year run in the rap game, baby. You’ve only got three years at the tip-top of the rap game before you have to find your place in this thing. That’s just the pattern. Everybody, Wayne when he was hot, three years on top and you were looking for somebody else.”

Denying that his comments were about the soon-to-be 36-year-old’s career, Cube later clarified that his comments were general statements about artists.

“I wasn’t saying that about Drake,” he told Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “It’s my theory about anybody in music. You usually have a three, maybe five-year reign at the tip-top before the industry is looking for something new. That’s just, you know, I’ve seen it happen time and time and time again. It happened to me.”

“After the reign on the tip-top, you have to find your place. Don’t fall all the way to the bottom. Find your place near the top, keep doing music, keep growing your fanbase. So, that was the theory. It wasn’t about Drake,” he continued.

The king of captions seemingly addressed Cube’s comments on his 2018 Scorpion track “8 out of 10.” He raps, “I been on top for three sets of three years.” Drake couldn’t be more right.

His recently released album Honestly, Nevermind debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 204,000 album units its first week. The latter became Drake’s 11th No. 1 album, breaking streaming records for his inaugural Dance album. The LP’s singles “Sticky” and “Massive,” both debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, as single “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage hit No. 1.