Drake Brings Out LeBron And Bronny James During LA Show

Drake brought out LeBron and Bronny James during his Los Angeles show on Monday (Aug. 21). A video of the epic crossover went viral on X, showing the crowd’s approval. LeBron can be seen holding Bronny in his arm as Drake guides the athletes to the stage. Drizzy is seen embracing his fans, reaching for his clothes and signing a copy of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything. At one point, the Los Angeles Lakers star can be seen embracing the Toronto native with a hug.

Bronny’s public appearance arrived after the USC basketball player collapsed during basketball practice last month. Savannah and Bron’s eldest son was rushed to the hospital in late July 2023 for aid.

A spokesperson for the James family released a statement, detailing that they would update the media with information when they learn more about the situation. They also explained that their son is now stable and is no longer in the ICU.

Then, in early August 2023, LeBron and Bronny traveled to Minnesota to visit the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, TMZ reported. In the aftermath of the accident, “King James” posted a message to X thanking everyone for their prayers.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” Bron typed. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone is doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”