Drake Sends Love To Noah “40” Shebib Amid Health Concerns

Drake has sent a few kind words and drummed up support for longtime musical collaborator Noah “Shebib” 40, who he reveals has been feeling under the weather amid recent health concerns.

During a stop in Los Angeles as part of his It’s All a Blur Tour, Drizzy took time out of the show to speak on 40’s illness and ask the crowd to show support by making noise in his honor.

“My brother hasn’t been feeling well,” the 37-year-old said of the producer while onstage at the Kia Forum arena. “I want to send him some love from this whole building because I believe that energy is exchanged.”

He then gave a bit of insight into the severity of Shebib’s condition, alluding to his ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with as a child. “I don’t know if you know much about 40, but 40 has been sick for a long time in his life,” Drake noted. “So what I want you to do is let’s make some noise, show some love to our brother 40. Of course, we love him.”

Drake has long been vocal about the role Shebib has played in his success and development, both personally and professionally, throughout his career. The boardsman, who has contributed to every Drake album to date, has been mentioned warmly by his collaborator on several songs over the years. In 2016, prior to the release of his Views album, the hitmaker penned a heartfelt letter to Shebib reflecting on their journey and his sacrifices made.

Christopher Polk/AMA2012/Getty Images for AMA

“Before we do this I just wanna say thanks man. Thank you for the years you spent working with some of Toronto’s true legends honing your craft,” Drake wrote on social media at the time. “Thank you for dropping everything to work with me after we met and realized we had something special. Thank you for pushing yourself despite the fact you should be resting to achieve an end goal that we are both obsessed with. Thank you for listening to me vent and talking me off ledges.”

He continued, adding, “Thank you for talking me out of sending every good song I make to someone else. Thank you for reminding me that we set out to do something more than just have the biggest song in the club or the biggest song of the month. Thank you for building SOTA. Thank you for caring about the people in this city as much as I do. Thank you for a lifetime of hard work and surreal moments. This story would have gone a lot different without you. Thank you 40 (aka DB40 aka Cuarenta aka Bibber aka My brother). Text me when you are ready to start the next one.”