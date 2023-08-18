Drake Receives Massive Bra From His Father During Concert

Following a young woman gaining a lucrative deal with Playboy after tossing her 36G bra at Drake, now an even bigger brassiere has been thrown his way.

On Wednesday (Aug. 16), Drake received a massive satin pink bra as he performed onstage during his third Inglewood, Calif. stop of the It’s All A Blur Tour. With a note attached, Drizzy soon learned the hilarious prop was from his father, Dennis Graham.

“Whose is this?” Drake questioned while holding up the bra, before adding, “I appreciate y’all. This is love. This might be the end of a saga right here. This might be the end of the road, I don’t know. If these were real, I don’t even know if I’d want to see them. Then I’d believe that aliens exist.”

Drake also read the note from his dad. “It says, ‘Dad’s wishing big things for you. I love you and making sure you are breastfed forever.'” Jokingly, the Honestly, Nevermind rapper asked, “What’s wrong with this guy?”

Drake might have gotten the worlds biggest bra thrown at him on stage and it turns out it was a gift from his dad, a note was attached to the bra saying:



“Dad’s wishing big things for you… I love you…and making sure your breastfed forever” ? pic.twitter.com/8ai2kABvQu — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 17, 2023

Mr. Graham had the giant bra custom-made by designer Zoba Martin, who also posted the lingerie to her Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 17).

“The most giagantic bra gifted to @champagnepapi by his dad,@therealdennisg,” she captioned a video of herself with the bra. “I couldn’t keep a straight face while making this.”

Martin also creates bridal gowns and couture pieces. Some of her biggest gigs included creating the hospital scrubs seen in DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive” with Drake and Lil Baby, the wedding gowns in 6God’s “Falling Back” video, and styling Kendrick Lamar for W Magazine.

Take a look at Drake receiving the gigantic brassiere above.