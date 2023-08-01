Drake Brings Out Meek Mill At It’s All A Blur Tour Show In Philly

Drake reunited with Meek Mill at his It’s All A Blur Tour’s stop in Philadelphia on Monday evening (July 31). The Canadian hitmaker kicked off the show on a high note by entering the Wells Fargo arena alongside his former nemesis and longtime collaborator.

In clips that surfaced on social media, the pair is seen walking towards the stage, with Meek trailing slightly behind as Drake leads the way. While Meek didn’t perform during the show, Drake, who accredited his mended relationship with the Dreamchaser to his “evolution as a man,” declared “this might be the most important show of the tour” in acknowledgement of his presence.

The concert, which was the first of two shows in Philly, also included performances by DJ Zack Bia, Lil Yachty, and co-headliner 21 Savage. During his closing set, Drake performed portions of over 40 songs in his catalog, ending the evening with his More Life cut “Teenage Fever.”

The choice was a departure from his usual finale number “Legend,” which has anchored all previous shows on the tour. He announced he will now be closing with a different song on each remaining show on the tour.

Drake and Meek Mill’s history dates back over a decade, as the two collaborated on Meek’s 2012 hit “Amen” from his debut album Dreams & Nightmares. The two also worked together on Meek’s 2015 single “R.I.C.O.” from his Dreams Worth More Than Money album. Shortly afterward, they engaged in a war of words on social media and on wax, exchanging multiple diss records aimed at one another. The pair have since made amends, first reuniting on the song “Going Bad” from Meek’s 2018 release Championships.

The second Philadelphia concert is set for Tuesday night (Aug. 1) at the Wells Fargo Center.