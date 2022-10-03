Drake Scores $2 Million Payout After Winning Huge Bet On NFL Games

Rapper Drake leaves Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Drake has raked in another seven-figure payout after coming up on the winning end of his latest high-stakes wager, this time to the tune of more than $2 million.

The rap star, whose gambling exploits have made headlines over the past few years, scored his latest victory after betting on a three-team parlay picking the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs to win their NFL Week 4 matchups. According to the rapper’s ticket, he bet CA $394,771.80, which is approximately $287,000 in U.S. currency, on the parlay, and is due over $2 million in Canadian currency following all three teams being victorious.

Drizzy’s big win comes days after a previous payout of over $2 million was squandered when the Miami Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills during their Week 4 matchup on Thursday evening (Sept. 29). While Drake’s ticket already included two other winning teams, the Dolphins’ 27-15 loss to the Bengals kept him from winning the three-team parlay, costing the rapper hundreds of thousands of dollars in the process.

However, the megastar’s most recent victory “made up for” his previous loss, which the rapper revealed while sharing his winning slip on his Instagram account. Since becoming an ambassador and partner for online gambling site Stake, Drake has won millions of dollars in bets, including wagers on the Super Bowl and the NBA Finals.

The Honestly, Nevermind creator recently won over $3.7 million after betting on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to be victorious in their bouts at UFC London earlier this summer.

