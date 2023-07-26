Drake’s Mother Sheds Tears During Touching Tribute Performance

Drake shared a heartfelt moment with fans at a recent tour stop, as he made his mother shed tears while serenading her onstage during a tribute performance.

The rapper, who was at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (July 25) for the New York City leg of his It’s All A Blur tour, invited his mother, Sandi Graham, onstage while he performed “Look What You’ve Done,” a song from his sophomore album Take Care. At the end of the song, which Drizzy performed while sitting alongside his mother on a couch, the pair shared a warm embrace, with Graham becoming visibly emotional.

Released in 2011, “Look What You’ve Done” includes lyrics about Drake’s close relationships with his mother and his uncle Steve, as he basks in the fulfillment of making good on his promise to provide and achieve.

“They love your son, man, that boy gone/ You get the operation you dreamed of/ And I finally send you to Rome/ And get to make good on my promise/ It all worked out, girl, we should’ve known/ ‘Cause you deserve it,” the Toronto native raps on the song’s opening verse, which includes references to the chronic health issues Graham battled throughout Drake’s childhood and teenage years.

The 37-year-old has been transparent about his relationship with both of his parents throughout his career, often documenting his upbringing in a single-parent household in his music. While his relationship with his father, Dennis Graham, has improved over the years, Drake has lauded his mother as his biggest parental influence and routinely celebrates her through his music and beyond.

Drake, and mom Sandi Graham, courtside. Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 1st half action of NBA regular season play at Air Canada Centre. Toronto Star/Rick Madonik Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Last year, the rapper released limited-edition Certified Lover Boy Nike Air Force 1s dedicated to his “incredible” mother, which included the words “love you forever” engraved on the inside of the shoe, on the midsole. The shoes came packaged in a box that contained heartfelt words directed towards Graham.

“For my mother, Your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love,” the message, which references author Robert Munsch and illustrator Sheil McGraw’s children’s book, Love You Forever, read. “I long for the days when it was this simple. — Aubrey.”

Drake and 21 Savage will conclude the New York City stop of the It’s All A Blur tour with a third show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening (July 26).