Drake Ponders Nigerian Roots After Seeing His Father’s Ancestry Results

Drake reacts after attending the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Drake posted the results of his father’s ancestry test, revealing he’s partially Nigerian.

On Sunday (May 8), the singer shared a photo on Instagram showing his father’s genetic makeup. According to the statistical breakdown, Nigeria accounts for 30% of his father’s ethnicity. “This is my dad’s results, does this mean I’m a Naija man finally?” Drizzy asked, typing in black highlighted characters.

Along with his Nigerian roots, the Her Loss emcee’s post also yielded numerous other cultural connections. Dennis Graham’s results showed roots in Cameroon, Congo & Western Bantu Peoples, Ivory Coast & Ghana, England & Northwestern Europe, Scotland, and more.

Elsewhere, the Grammy award-winning rapper is dipping his toes into documentaries. The OVO founder and Diddy have signed on as executive producers of French Montana’s forthcoming documentary, For Khadija.

The film will highlight the sacrifices made by his immigrant mother as she sought to create a better life for her family. French’s mother leaves her native country behind, arrives in America, and works multiple jobs to provide for her sons.

For Khadija’s official synopsis describes the movie as “the unlikely rise of Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist French Montana, as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx after being abandoned by their father and left destitute.”

The Mandon Lovett-directed documentary will take viewers on a worldwide journey, “[spanning] the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith – all in pursuit of the American dream.”

Montana’s upcoming doc is scheduled to premiere on June 16 at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Additionally, the premiere will include a panel discussion with “hip-hop heavyweights, social justice advocates, and pop culture icons.”

Montana and Ugandan group, Triplets Ghetto Kids, will also perform after the screening.