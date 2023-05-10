Drake Calls New Generation “Weak” After Awkward Nate Diaz-Jake Paul Moment

Drake has labeled the new generation “weak” after a bizarre incident at Jake Paul and Nate Diaz’s first official press conference. During the presser, one of Jake’s Beter Media employees, Derek, questioned Diaz about getting into the ring with his brother Nick.

“Nate, I’m actually a boxer myself, and I’ve been trying to get into this undercard,” he said. “I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick [a former UFC fighter]. If he’s anything like you, I think I’d beat his f**king a**.”

Diaz was taken aback by the seemingly random comment and addressed him head-on. “Brother, what? Are you just gonna walk away on the streets or some sh*t?,” he asked. “Do you know all my homeboys see you right now? Yeah, that was stupid…Hey, Derek from Betr Media. Stupid ass motherf**ker. The f**k? You deserve to have your a** whooped.”

Jake Paul intervened, guaranteeing Derek’s termination on the spot. “He works for my company. I’ll handle that later. I’ll fire him later. I’m sorry about that, Nate. Derek, shut up.”

#Drake said, "this is a weak generation' after an interviewer challenged #NateDiaz's brother to a fight and said he would beat his f-cking a–



Drizzy caught wind of the situation and took to his Instagram account to address the viral moment, calling out the “new generation” for being “weak.”

“Man, why would you play with a real g,” he typed. “This is a weak generation.” Derek later sent out an apology for his off-script actions that ended in the young content creator challenging the rapper to a fight.

“I would like to apologize for the question that I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference. I would especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul, and I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don’t hurt me, but if you do, I definitely deserve it. Having said all this… Nick Diaz, the contract has been sent.

“And Drake, I see you f**king calling me out on your Instagram Story, saying ‘I’m what’s wrong with this generation,'” he continued. “Well, if you have a f**king problem, then see me in the goddamn ring, Drizzy.”

The Paul vs Diaz fight is set for August 8, 2023 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. The historical bout between the two athletes will be the first time Nate, an acclaimed UFC fighter, will partake in a professional boxing exhibition.