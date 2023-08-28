Drake Clowns Noah Lyles Over NBA “World Champions” Rant

Drake cracked on Noah Lyles for his NBA “World Champions” rant. After winning the 200-meter event at the World Athletics Championship on Friday (Aug. 25), Lyles had some words for NBA players. He unloaded on the National Basketball Association for what he perceived as a false sense of global success.

“I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have world champion on their heads,” Lyles said. “World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S. at times. But that ain’t the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting and thriving and putting on a flag to show that they are represented. There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

DJ Akademiks shared the 6 God’s comment on his page with a caption detailing the ordeal and offering his opinion on Lyles. “Drake reacts to Noah Lyles’ comments,” Ak said. “Btw Noah Lyles was probably feeling gassed up cuz he’s the first person [not named] Usain Bolt to win the 100m gold medal, 200m gold, and 4x100m gold medal at the same event. He’s been called the best sprinter out rn.”

Drizzy caught wind of his comments and fired some shots at the 26-year-old. “He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before… now the whole league doesn’t rate [you].”

NBA players also fired off at the sprinter. Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, De’Aaron Fox, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, and more commented on the video on Instagram. “Somebody help this brother,” Durant said. “Lol, is somebody going to tell him??” Adebayo typed back. Fox then offered his thoughts on the matter, wondering why he put so much energy into the thought, adding, “Why bro care so much?”

Juan Toscano-Anderson, a player for the Utah Jazz, mentioned that the NBA features players worldwide. “Last time I checked, the NBA was the best competition in the WORLD,” he stated.