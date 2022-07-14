Drake Unveils October World Weekend Concerts With Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, And More

Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drake has revealed his new concert series and it appears to be a musical appetizer. Taking to Instagram to announce his newly created three-day concert series on Wednesday (July 13), Drake unveiled October World Weekend, a string of shows in his hometown, Toronto.

An act referred to as the “All Candian North Stars” will kick off the series on July 28 at HISTORY. Next, Chris Brown and Lil Baby are set to perform on July 29 at the Budweiser Stage. And finally, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj will make an appearance on August 1 for a Young Money reunion, returning to the Budweiser Stage for the final day.

The Canadian superstar details the event in a flyer posted to Instagram, revealing that the concert series will be a part of the Road To OVO Fest Tour.

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND ? I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” Drake typed in his announcement post. “But of course, we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

Drake is still riding the high from his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, which dropped on June 17. The album quickly polarized audiences across social media for its house-inspired production, a decision that divided listeners and fans alike.

Honestly, Nevermind has since gone on to shatter Apple Music’s dance album first-day streaming record and has become Drake’s 11th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.