Drake Pauses Show After Fan Throws Bra On Stage

Drake received a unique gift during his opening show for the It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. The 36-year-old had to stop performing after a fan threw their bra on stage.

The 6 God was in between songs during the Wednesday evening (July 5) show at the United Center in Chicago when an object was thrown his way. The GRAMMY winner stopped and picked up a bra before saying, “Oh yeah, this is definitely how I like it right here.”

“Damn, sh*t,” he continued. “Some knocks — whose is this by the way? This yours? 38DD, never let me down before. Nasty.”

Drake reacts to a fan throwing her bra on stage ? https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr



Via TikTok: Ivyy__2 pic.twitter.com/k9SxaEv5cY — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 6, 2023

See fkekekekekkr Drake so hilarious. Lemme throw my 40DDD bra on stage then. pic.twitter.com/DAw2VLadTO — ✨Super Freaky Grandma✨ (@YikesMyBassline) July 6, 2023

Evidently, this wasn’t the only time a bra was thrown at Drake that evening, and he met the odd occurrence with equal love. “Let’s see what we working with,” the part-time crooner said. “Who threw this? That’s you. It looks like you threw this — 36DD — some knocks, I’m not gonna lie.”

“Shout out to the girls with the small titties,” the Toronto rapper continued before shouting out all types of women. “Shoutout to the girls with little booties, big booties, you know? All races, all faces, all places. Thank you. Yeah, this is worth it. It’s like eating in.”

The It’s All A Blur Tour caused a major uproar on its opening night for a variety of reasons. There was a statue of the late Virgil Abloh throwing a paper airplane, plus, at one point, holographic sperm swimming throughout the stage. In a tender moment, he opened his set by performing “Look What You’ve Done” while a hologram of his teenage self sat next to him on a couch. The hologram even hands him a book, which can be watched below.