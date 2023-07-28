Drake Purchases 2Pac’s Crown Ring For Over $1M At Auction

A few days ago (July 26), it was learned that Tupac Shakur’s gold, jeweled crown ring had been auctioned off for over $1,000,000. On Thursday (July 27), Drake took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he’s the one who made the hefty purchase.

According to the auction held at Sotheby’s in New York City, the gold, ruby, and diamond crown ring sold for $1,016,000 after initially being estimated to sell for $200,000 to $300,000.

Drizzy showed off his latest rare purchase with the caption, “UTOPIA OUT NOW MELTDOWN [sick emoji and masked face emoji].” The Honestly, Nevermind rapper’s caption most likely refers to his feature on Travis $cott’s Utopia track “Meltdown.”

In the song, Drake claims that he melted Pharrell’s infamous N.E.R.D. chain that he bought at his Joopiter auction in November.

2Pac’s extravagant piece of hardware is described as a “14 karat yellow gold ring, set with five carats of diamonds and cabochon rubies,” by SoTheBy’s. It also details that the ring has an inscription, “Pac & Dada, 1996” at the bottom of it, representing the relationship Pac had with his then-girlfriend Kidada, daughter of Quincy Jones.

The ring was also allegedly worn on Pac’s left ring finger when he made his last public appearance on Sept 4, 1996, at the MTV Video Music Awards. Three days later, Shakur was shot in Las Vegas, where he ultimately died days later (Sept. 13).

2Pac designed the ring himself, which “is a creation purely from his imagination, tooled and re-tooled according to the icon’s specifications until perfect,” states the website. According to a video in celebration of Hip-Hop 50, the ring is “now recognized as the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold at auction.”

See clip below: