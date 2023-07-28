Drake Jabs At Pusha T’s “Boss” Pharrell On “Meltdown”

Drake took shots at Pusha T and Pharrell on “Meltdown,” a new track from Travis Scott’s Utopia. Appearing on the song as a secret feature, Drizzy begins his verse with a menacing demeanor and sending accusations from the rip.

The Canadian star shoots at Push, claiming that the rapper talks to the feds and is afraid to come to “the 6.” “Heard your new joint, it’s embarrassing, sh*t,” he raps. “You talk to the cops on some therapist sh*t/ You act like you love this American sh*t/ But, really, the truth is you scared of the 6… Your bodyguard put in some work on a fluke.”

As his aggressive verse continues, Drake makes his threats and claims more pointed. He begins rapping about the jewelry he purchased from P’s Joopiter auction, alleging that he melted the ice down to spite the producer’s legacy. Drizzy, also claimed that, if it wasn’t for Vogue suing him over the Her Loss rollout, he would’ve ran up on the pair in Paris.

“My schedule is out, come spin us, for real/ Man, f**k all that spinnin’ the narrative sh*t/ I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss/ Give a f**k about all of that heritage sh*t,” he continued. “Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that sh*t/ Don’t come to the boy ’bout repairing some sh*t/ Don’t come to the boy about sparing some sh*t/ You lucky that Vogue was suing, ’cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and sh*t.”

The latter half of his verse arrives a month after Skateboard P and Pusha were both in Paris for the former’s inaugural Louis Vuitton collection. A new Clipse song was featured in the show, with Pusha T taking shots at Jim Jones amid their beef. While Push has been throwing shots at Drake since 2012, Drizzy’s feud with Pharrell appears to be a newer development.

However, during a 2020 appearance on Drink Champs, P opened up about the beef between his longtime collaborator and the “6 God,” insisting that he was still in good standing with him.

“Pusha didn’t tell me because he knows I would’ve stood before him as much as I could,” the acclaimed producer explained. “But he’s a different kind of person. He’s a Taurus. And Taurus people… when you feel like a line is crossed and you take off the gloves, that’s where your brain is at, you know what I’m sayin? Whereas, Drake is a Scorpio, and they never forget… It’s just the worst combination of two people who are very pure and very loyal to the people they love.”

“It still breaks my heart to this day because I would’ve loved to have heard those guys on a song together or heard a joint project together. I would’ve loved to see that… We’ve talked several times. I love Drake,” he continued. “Even in the middle of all that stuff… he said super nice and kind things to me in the DM and in public.”