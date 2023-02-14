Drake Reacts To Fan Asking To “F**k” Him During Performance

Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake got a unique offer this past weekend during a Super Bowl LVII event. The 36-year-old was offered sex by a fan in the midst of performing.

A woman followed a popular social media trend and wrote “Let’s F**k” on her phone which she showed to the Toronto rapper during his Friday (Feb. 10) performance at h. wood group and Hangar Entertainment’s annual Homecoming Super Bowl party at Hangar One in Scottsdale, Ariz. “Gimme a sec,” the “Rich Flex” rapper said before taking the phone and reading the message.

Page Six reported that he completely stopped his performance before later declining the woman’s sexual advances. He then got back into his performance, which included his major hits such as “Best I Ever Had,” “God’s Plan,” “Started From The Bottom,” “HYFR (Hell Ya F**king Right),” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” The Her Loss artist later shared a photo of himself onstage holding the woman’s phone.

It was a big weekend for the 6 God, as he won $700,000 betting on the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. This comes just one week after he won his first GRAMMY in four years, despite not submitting for any award. “Wait For U,” his collaboration with Future and Tems, won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 5.

After an epic two-night stint at the Apollo Theater at the end of January, 2023 is off to a good start for Drake. He’s looking to continue that momentum with his inevitable tour, though official dates have yet to be announced.