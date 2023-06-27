Drake Receives Key To Shelby County In Memphis

Drake poses with the awards for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album for “Scorpion”, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist in the press room during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Drake and Memphis have always had a special relationship, and now the city has given him something physical to solidify their bond. The 36-year-old received the key to Shelby County in Memphis this week.

Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery bestowed this honor on The 6 God on Monday (June 26), telling him, “We love our own. Memphis music touches the world. You got a lot of Memphis blood in you and you’re definitely touching the world.”

The Her Loss rapper’s father, Dennis Graham, is from Memphis and the Grammy winner would spend his childhood summers there. As a result, he often shouts out the famous city in his raps and has collaborated with its resident artists. The part-time crooner joined BlocBoy JB on his 2018 record “Look Alive,” where he opened the chorus with the line “901 Shelby Drive,” a street near his father’s residence.

Drake in Memphis getting a key to the city

Drake, always the comedian, asked his father if he had ever received the key to Shelby County while he recorded the special ceremony. Dennis Graham jokingly replied, “They gave me the key to the hotel down the street.”

Elsewhere in Drizzy’s life, he recently announced his poetry book titled Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream Of Consciousness is available for purchase. Newspaper ads for the book included a QR code which, upon taking a photo, informed people that he has an album coming soon titled For All The Dogs. “I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote in a note. “They say they miss the old Drake, girl don’t tempt me.”



